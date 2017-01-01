In June 2016, films produced by TGM/WWII Foundation took home four Emmy Awards: three from the Boston/New England Region Emmy Chapter and one from the Washington, DC/Capital Region Emmy Chapter.
The host of Mexico - One Plate of a Time was awarded the 2016 Julia Child Award for making significant contributions to the way America cooks, eats and drinks.
Multi-Grammy award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge recently debuted the heartfelt song "Pulse" as a musical tribute to the Pulse Nightclub victims. Check it out in the latest season of Infinity Hall Live, releasing July 1.
In 1510, a young monk from Germany named Martin Luther walked 700 miles to Rome on a pilgrimage. He returned home disillusioned, and in 1517, raised 95 difficult theological questions at the university where he taught — and kicked off what became the Protestant Reformation. By questioning corrupt Catholic Church practices, Luther unleashed a torrent of public frustration and undercut the power of the Church. In RICK STEVES SPECIAL: LUTHER AND THE REFORMATION, travel expert Rick Steves sheds light on the 500th anniversary of the Reformation by visiting key sites (including Erfurt, Wittenberg and Rome), and explores the complicated political world of 16th-century Europe, from indulgences to iconoclasts, and from the printing press to the Counter-Reformation. It’s a story of power, rebellion and faith that precipitated change in Europe and Christianity forever, and contributed to the birth of our modern world.
